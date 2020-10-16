Whitefriars Medieval Friary Found in Southwest England

Friday, October 16, 2020

GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND—Gloucestershire Live reports that traces of the thirteenth-century Whitefriars Carmelite monastery were discovered after the demolition of a multilevel parking garage in the cathedral city of Gloucester. Historical records indicate that much of the friary was demolished after the dissolution of the monasteries in the sixteenth century, but archaeologists have found the remains of four large buildings made with stone or stone footings at the site. Some of the uncovered walls, aligned from east to west, measured more than three feet wide. Tiled floors and part of a medieval drain were also found. Medieval Gloucester was also home to the Blackfriars, the Greyfriars, St. Oswald’s Priory, and Llanthony Secunda Priory. To read about hundreds of artifacts unearthed at the Greyfriars Franciscan friary in Oxford, go to "Tales Out of School."