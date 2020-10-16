Iroquoian Woodland Village Site Discovered in Ontario

Friday, October 16, 2020

ONTARIO, CANADA—Excavation of an Iroquoian village site in southeastern Canada ahead of a road construction project has yielded more than 35,000 artifacts, according to a Kitchener Today report. Representatives of the Six Nations of the Grand Reserve, the Haudenosaunee Development Institute, and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation have been working with archaeologists throughout the process. Archaeologist Barbara Slim said the village has been dated to between A.D. 1300 and 1600. Traces of several longhouses, ceramics, stone tools, animal bone, and carbonized traces of beans and corn have been uncovered, she added, in addition to a projectile point made of chalcedony, which does not occur naturally in the region. To read about ancient clam gardens built along the shores of Quadra Island by First Nations peoples some 3,500 years ago, go to "World Roundup: Canada."