search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Possible Medieval Graffiti Found at Church Site in England

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

England Church GraffitiBUCKINGHAMSHIRE, ENGLAND—The Belfast Telegraph reports that investigators working ahead of the construction of a high-speed train line found graffiti on two rocks at the site of the medieval church of St. Mary in southeastern England. Archaeologist Michael Court and his colleagues suggest the images could have been used as sundials, or may have been intended to ward off evil spirits. The so-called witches' marks, which include incised lines radiating from a drilled hole, may have been believed to trap the spirits in an endless line or maze. What remains of the church building will be dismantled and the site excavated, including the exhumation of graves from the church’s cemetery for reburial elsewhere, he added. To read about a seventeenth-century English family convicted of witchcraft, go to "Searching for the Witches' Tower."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America