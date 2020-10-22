search
Search for Tulsa Race Massacre Victims Yields Remains

Thursday, October 22, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA—The Associated Press reports that Oklahoma state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck and her colleagues identified an unmarked, intact grave shaft through a geophysical search of an area in Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery noted in old funeral home records as the burial place of victims of the 1921 Race Massacre. “We do have one confirmed individual and the possibility of a second,” Stackelbeck said. The remains, found just three feet underground, will be examined for signs of trauma, returned to their coffin, and reburied, she added. An estimated 300 people were killed and 800 wounded on May 31 and June 1 when a white mob attacked businesses, homes, and churches in the area of Tulsa’s prosperous Black Wall Street. For more, go to "A Sight Which Can Never Be Forgotten: The Tulsa Race Riot."

