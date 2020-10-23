More Possible Graves of Oklahoma Race Massacre Victims Found

Friday, October 23, 2020

TULSA, OKLAHOMA—Tulsa World reports that researchers looking for the remains of victims of Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre have found an unmarked trench holding the poorly preserved remains of ten wooden coffins in Oaklawn Cemetery. The trench was found near a single burial discovered earlier this week, in an area of the cemetery noted in old funeral home records as a burial site for some of the 300 Black people killed by a white mob on May 31 and June 1, 1921. State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said the single burial differs slightly from the burials in the trench. The bones in the trench, she added, are too fragile to examine in place, and so will remain covered while the research team makes plans to exhume them. “We have a lot of work to do to determine the nature of [this] mass grave and who is buried in it, but what we can say is that we have a mass grave in Oaklawn Cemetery where we have no record of anyone being buried,” commented city mayor G.T. Bynum. For more, go to "A Sight Which Can Never Be Forgotten: The Tulsa Race Riot."