Smuggling Attempt Foiled at Egypt’s Port of Alexandria

Monday, October 26, 2020

ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that officers from the Alexandria Port Customs Office seized three artifacts under Antiquities Protection Law 117 of 1983, which claims for the Egyptian state all movable and immovable objects produced from prehistory through the nineteenth century A.D. and found within Egypt’s borders. The confiscated objects, including a nineteenth-century porcelain lantern, a nineteenth-century pear-shaped porcelain vessel with a round mouth, and a decorated glass vessel dated to the early Islamic era, had been hidden in a container being prepared for export. The items have been handed over to Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities. To read about an ancient port city that predated the rise of Alexandria, go to "Egypt's Temple Town."