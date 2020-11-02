Remains of Medieval Bridge Found in Scotland

Monday, November 2, 2020

SCOTTISH BORDERS, SCOTLAND—According to a report in The Scotsman, remains of the Ancrum Old Bridge have been found in southern Scotland's River Teviot and dated to the mid-fourteenth century. The multiarched bridge was part of the Via Regia, or King's Way, which stretched from Edinburgh to Jedburgh and the Borders. Built during the reigns of David II of Scotland and Edward III of England, the bridge stood for more than 400 years, based upon archival research and dendrochronological dating of the native oak timbers that once supported the bridge piers. "In those times, during flood or high water, the Ancrum Bridge may have been the only place to cross the Teviot between Hawick and Berwic, making it one of the most important structures in medieval Scotland," said Geoff Parkhouse of the Ancrum and District Heritage Society.