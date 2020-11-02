Possible Acadian Homestead Site Excavated in Louisiana

Monday, November 2, 2020

LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA—The Daily Iberian reports that Mark Rees of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and his colleagues think they may have found a homestead in an area where Joseph Broussard and a group of Acadians are thought to have settled in south-central Louisiana in 1765. More than 11,000 Acadians, who were the descendants of First Nations peoples and French immigrants to what are now eastern Canada’s Maritime provinces, were exiled from Nova Scotia by the British during the French and Indian War. Those who migrated to Louisiana developed what came to be known as Cajun culture. “It’s kind of unbelievable for a region that values its traditions on the Acadians because the locals here aren’t really sure where they settled,” Rees explained. Excavation team member Regina Lowe said building materials, brick, nails, metal and ceramic materials have been uncovered near the Bayou Teche. Historical records indicate that Louisiana’s colonial government assigned this area to Broussard and 193 Acadians. As many as 34 of them died in the first year during an epidemic. To read about a Caddo Indian canoe found along the banks of the Red River, go to "World Roundup: Louisiana."