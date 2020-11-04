search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Copper Age Kilns Unearthed in Bulgaria

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Bulgaria KilnBAZOVETS, BULGARIA—Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that two kilns dated to between 4800 and 4600 B.C. have been unearthed at the Bazovets Settlement Mound, which is located near the Danube River in northeastern Bulgaria, by a team of researchers from the Ruse Regional Museum of History. One of the kilns, made of wood wattle covered with thick layers of clay, measures about four feet long and three feet wide with an upper and lower chamber. The lower chamber was used to generate heat, while the upper chamber held the ceramic items. Three stones found next to the kiln are thought to have been used to close it up during the firing process. The researchers also uncovered an older wood and clay building that had been destroyed by fire. Intact pottery vessels and a horn tool placed on a podium were found in the building. To read about an oil vessel recovered from a third-century A.D. Thracian grave in southeastern Bulgaria, go to "Bath Buddy."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America