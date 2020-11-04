Copper Age Kilns Unearthed in Bulgaria

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

BAZOVETS, BULGARIA—Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that two kilns dated to between 4800 and 4600 B.C. have been unearthed at the Bazovets Settlement Mound, which is located near the Danube River in northeastern Bulgaria, by a team of researchers from the Ruse Regional Museum of History. One of the kilns, made of wood wattle covered with thick layers of clay, measures about four feet long and three feet wide with an upper and lower chamber. The lower chamber was used to generate heat, while the upper chamber held the ceramic items. Three stones found next to the kiln are thought to have been used to close it up during the firing process. The researchers also uncovered an older wood and clay building that had been destroyed by fire. Intact pottery vessels and a horn tool placed on a podium were found in the building.