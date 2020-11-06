search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

New Dates Point to Neolithic Construction Boom

Friday, November 6, 2020

4307DORCHESTER, ENGLAND—The Guardian reports that a flurry of monumental building activity appears to have taken place across southern Britain around 2500 B.C. This construction boom may have resulted in several massive ceremonial structures appearing in the course of just a few dacades. A new study of Mount Pleasant, a so-called "mega henge" enclosure in Dorset, produced 59 radiocarbon dates and suggests that three stages of the monument were built in less than 125 years—a much briefer window than previously thought. Researchers also believe the monument was completed only some 150 years before populations arrived in Britain from continental Europe with a range of new technologies and religious beliefs. Mount Pleasant is one of five known mega henges in southern England dating to the same period, including Stonehenge. Archaeologists believe these monuments hosted religious and ritual gatherings, and attracted visitors who traveled over great distances to attend. To read more about the archaeology of Neolithic Britain, go to "Epic Proportions." 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America