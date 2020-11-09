search
17th-Century Coins Found in Poland

Monday, November 9, 2020

JEZUICKA STRUGA, POLAND—The First News reports that a mushroom hunter discovered a cache of seventeenth-century silver coins in the woods of northern Poland. Bogusław Rumiński fell off his bicycle into a pile of coins and promptly alerted heritage conservation officers, who found additional coins using a metal detector. All 86 coins date to between 1657 and 1667, a period during the reign of King John II Casimir (r. 1648–1668) that followed a series of destructive wars with Sweden that were known as the Deluge. Researchers believe the coins were buried shortly after they were minted. To read about the burials of medieval knights recently discovered in Poland, go to "Viking Knights, Polish Days."

Recent Issues


