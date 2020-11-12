search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Mosaic Portrait Uncovered in Southern Turkey

Thursday, November 12, 2020

KADIRLI, TURKEY—According to a report in the Hurriyet Daily News, a floor mosaic featuring a woman’s portrait has been unearthed in southern Turkey by a team of researchers led by Ümit Kayişoğlu of the Osmaniye Museum Directorate. He said that the woman’s pose resembles that of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. “This mosaic area is the only known mosaic area with human figures in Osmaniye,” he added. “This is the remains of a villa built in the first and second centuries A.D.” Kayişoğlu suggests that the woman featured in the mosaic may have owned the villa. To read about an ancient city in southern Turkey where extraordinary Roman mosaics have been found, go to "Zeugma After the Flood."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America