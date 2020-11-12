Mosaic Portrait Uncovered in Southern Turkey

Thursday, November 12, 2020

KADIRLI, TURKEY—According to a report in the Hurriyet Daily News, a floor mosaic featuring a woman’s portrait has been unearthed in southern Turkey by a team of researchers led by Ümit Kayişoğlu of the Osmaniye Museum Directorate. He said that the woman’s pose resembles that of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. “This mosaic area is the only known mosaic area with human figures in Osmaniye,” he added. “This is the remains of a villa built in the first and second centuries A.D.” Kayişoğlu suggests that the woman featured in the mosaic may have owned the villa. To read about an ancient city in southern Turkey where extraordinary Roman mosaics have been found, go to "Zeugma After the Flood."