Sculpture of Greek God Hermes Found in Athens

Monday, November 16, 2020

ATHENS, GREECE—According to a statement released by Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports, municipal workers discovered a fragment of an ancient sculpture built into a sewer line under Aiolou Street, near St. Irene Square. The head is thought to depict Hermes, the herald of the gods and protector of travelers, and may have been part of a column placed at a crossroads to serve as a road sign. The style of the artwork suggests it was carved in the fourth or early third century B.C. by Ermos Proplaeus of Alkamenos. To read about a marble relief fragment depicting Hermes, go to "Not Quite Ancient."