Erosion Exposes Shipwreck on Florida Beach

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Florida Beach WreckST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA—WILX-TV reports that parts of a ship thought to date to the nineteenth century have been found on northeastern Florida’s Crescent Beach. Archaeologist Chuck Meide of the Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP) said the vessel was likely to have been a merchant ship carrying goods along the coast. After it sank, the wreckage was probably pushed on the beach during a storm and covered with sand over time. Over the past ten years, the loss of at least ten feet of sand from the Crescent Beach exposed the wreck, Meide explained. To read about another wreck off the coast of Key Largo, go to "World Roundup: Florida."

