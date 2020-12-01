search
Possible Ice Age Rock Art Discovered in Amazonia

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Colombia Mastodon PaintingSAN JOSÉ DEL GUAVIARE, COLOMBIA—The Guardian reports that thousands of paintings have been discovered on remote cliff faces in Colombia’s Serranía de la Lindosa by a team of Colombian and British researchers led by archaeologist José Iriarte of the University of Exeter. “These paintings have a reddish terracotta color,” he said. “We also found pieces of ochre that they scraped to make them.” The depiction of Ice Age mammals such as mastodon; giant sloth; the palaeolama, an extinct camelid; and Ice Age horses indicate the rock art dates back to as early as some 12,500 years ago. Images of fish, turtles, lizards, birds, geometric shapes, and handprints have also been found, in addition to pictures of trees, hallucinogenic plants, and people dancing and holding hands. To read about the world's oldest known cave art, go to "Shock of the Old."

