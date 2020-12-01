2,300-Year-Old Burials Discovered in Southern Greece

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

ILIA, GREECE—According to a Keep Talking Greece report, Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports announced the discovery of eight burials dated to the late fourth through the second century B.C. during rescue excavations on private land in southern Greece. The tombs include three burial pits, four box-shaped burials, and a tomb with a tiled roof that are thought to have been part of the western necropolis of the ancient city of Elis. A bronze urn with handles decorated with flowers and lion heads and a bronze folding mirror were recovered from one of the burial pits, which has been dated to the end of the fourth to the beginning of the third century B.C. Pottery and a marbled tombstone with a gabled crown were also unearthed. To read about a richly appointed Bronze Age grave unearthed at the site of Pylos, go to "World of the Griffin Warrior."