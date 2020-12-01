search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

2,300-Year-Old Burials Discovered in Southern Greece

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Greece Burial PitILIA, GREECE—According to a Keep Talking Greece report, Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports announced the discovery of eight burials dated to the late fourth through the second century B.C. during rescue excavations on private land in southern Greece. The tombs include three burial pits, four box-shaped burials, and a tomb with a tiled roof that are thought to have been part of the western necropolis of the ancient city of Elis. A bronze urn with handles decorated with flowers and lion heads and a bronze folding mirror were recovered from one of the burial pits, which has been dated to the end of the fourth to the beginning of the third century B.C. Pottery and a marbled tombstone with a gabled crown were also unearthed. To read about a richly appointed Bronze Age grave unearthed at the site of Pylos, go to "World of the Griffin Warrior."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

In the Reign of the Sun Kings

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America