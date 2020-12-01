Anasazi Puebloan Artifacts Recovered in Nevada

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA—Vegas News reports that artifacts thought to have been crafted by the Anasazi Puebloans, who lived in Nevada near the Virgin River and Moapa Valley between 300 B.C. and A.D. 1200, have been recovered by researchers from the Bureau of Land Management and the Las Vegas Natural History Museum. The items include stone-boiling tongs, a basket, and an intact Tusayan Ware pot covered in netting. Such netting may have made the jars easier to handle, according to museum archaeologist Laura A. Benedict. For more on the Ancestral Pueblo, go to "Angry Birds."