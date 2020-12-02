search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

New Thoughts on Ice Age Venus Figurines

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Venus of WillendorfBOULDER, COLORADO—Cosmos Magazine reports that medical doctors Richard Johnson and Miguel Lanaspa-Garcia and anthropologist John Fox of the University of Colorado suggest that so-called "Venus" figurines, such as the 30,000-year-old Venus of Willendorf, may have been created to encourage fertility and survival in Ice Age Europe. The researchers measured the waist-to-hip and waist-to-shoulder ratios of Venus figurines, and found that those discovered closest to glaciers were more obese by modern standards, even though we would not expect Ice Age women to carry extra weight while living in such harsh conditions. “We show that these figurines correlate to times of extreme nutritional stress,” Johnson explained. The researchers speculate that such well-worn Venus figurines were passed from generation to generation as examples of desirable body types to support pregnancy, lactation, and the physical demands of motherhood. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Obesity. To read about a 23,000-year-old Venus figurine that was recently unearthed in France, go to "Artifact."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

In the Reign of the Sun Kings

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America