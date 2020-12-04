search
800-Year-Old Inscription Discovered in Southern India

Friday, December 4, 2020

VILLUPURAM, INDIA—According to a New Indian Express report, archaeologists have found a Chola-period inscription dated to A.D. 1260 in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu. The inscription, written by King Vanenja Perumalana Vanakovarayan, refers to a canal and connecting lakes. “During his rule, a canal was built at the south side of Arni lake, and the canal was linked to a lake in Moorkanur,” explained D. Ramesh of the Villupuram Government Arts College. “Another canal, dug up at the south side of the lake in Moorkanur, was linked with a lake in Kaduvanur,” he added. For more on archaeology in Tamil Nadu, go to "India's Temple Island."

