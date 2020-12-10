Rare 11th-Century Sculpture Uncovered at Temple Site in India

Thursday, December 10, 2020

NALGONDA, INDIA—Telangana Today reports that a carving depicting a devotee of Lord Shiva has been found at the site of a Sun Temple, or Surya Devalayam, in south-central India. Dated to the eleventh century A.D., the carving shows the devotee, or Veera Shaivulus, sitting in a meditational pose and sacrificing his life. Archaeologist Mallu Naik said Veera Shaivulus offered their lives when their king faced a defeat in war or for certain special occasions. About ten similar sculptures have been found in the state of Telangana. Researchers are now working on translating an inscription that was also found at the site. To read about a medieval city with a temple dedicated to Virupaksha, a form of Shiva, go to "Letter from India: Living Heritage at Risk."