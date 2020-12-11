search
Bronze Figurine with Gold Eyes Unearthed in Slovakia

Friday, December 11, 2020

JÁNOVCE, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that researchers from the Spiš Museum unearthed more than 800 artifacts, including a Celtic bronze sculpture, at the site of a hillfort in northern Slovakia. “These are mostly Celtic coins, bronze clips and other parts of clothing, products from clay, ceramics, glass beads, and bracelets,” said archaeologist Mária Hudáková. The figurine depicts a man with golden eyes wearing only a neckerchief. “The finding is unique with its realistic depiction and golden eyes,” Hudáková added. To read about a second-century A.D. figurine of the god Cernunnos found in England, go to "Celtic Curiosity."

