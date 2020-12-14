search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Excavation of Aztec “Skull Tower” Continues

Monday, December 14, 2020

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO—According to report in The Guardian, researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History have uncovered an additional 119 skulls at the Huey Tzompantli, a cylindrical tower at the chapel of Huitzilopochtli, the Aztec god of the sun, war, human sacrifice, at the site of the Templo Mayor. The skulls, which are believed to have been offered as sacred gifts to the gods, belonged to men, women, and children. “Although we can’t say how many of these individuals were warriors, perhaps some were captives destined for sacrificial ceremonies,” said archaeologist Raúl Barrera. The researchers also identified three construction phases of the tower, dated to between 1486 and 1502, he added. Spanish conquistadores encountered the tower when they captured Tenochtitlan in 1521. For more, go to "A Circle of Skulls."   

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America