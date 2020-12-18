1,400-Year-Old Brick-Lined Tomb Discovered in Vietnam

Friday, December 18, 2020

HA TINH, VIETNAM—Vietnam Net reports that a 1,400-year-old arch-shaped tomb lined with bricks was discovered in north-central Vietnam during the construction of an irrigation canal. Archaeologists suggest the Han-style tomb, which measures about 13 feet long, three feet wide, and four feet tall, was built during a transitional period between ruling imperial families from the Chinese Sui Dynasty to the Tang Dynasty. The bricks used in the construction had been designed for building arch-shaped structures, they added. Similar tombs have been found in the region. For more on Vietnamese archaeology, go to "World Roundup: Vietnam."