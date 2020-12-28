search
Roman Mosaic Uncovered in Lebanon

Monday, December 28, 2020

BEIRUT, LEBANON—Arab News reports that a six-foot section of Roman mosaic dated to between 60 B.C. and A.D. 300 was uncovered in the city of Baalbek, which is located in eastern Lebanon, during work to install sewage pipes. Archaeologist Jaafar Fadlallah said the mosaic was part of a huge hall within a Roman palace. “Roman Baalbek was inhabited by many emperors, and it is rich with the distinctive architecture that surrounded the ancient temples,” he explained. “The extent of the ancient city is not known yet. No one knows where the graveyards of that era are located.” The mosaic was left in place and covered with sand and a special covering to protect it. To read about a 1,000-ton megalith quarried for Baalbek's Temple of Jupiter, go to "History's Largest Megalith."

