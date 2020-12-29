search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Snack Bar Uncovered in Italy’s Ancient City of Pompeii

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Pompeii Snack BarNAPLES, ITALY—According to a CBS News report, archaeologists have finished excavating a snack bar, or thermopolium, from the ash in the Regio V section of northeastern Pompeii. About 80 such shops are thought to have dotted the ancient city when it was destroyed by the explosion of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79. Frescoes in this shop include depictions of a Nereid riding a seahorse, gladiators in combat, ducks, and a rooster. An image of a dog on a leash may refer to the owner’s guard dog, as a complete dog skeleton was found in the doorway. Archaeologist Valeria Amoretti said that fragments of bone found in pots in the shop’s counter indicate that pork, fish, snails, and beef were on the day’s menu. Nine amphoras; a patera, or bronze drinking bowl; and two flasks were also found in the shop, while a fountain and a water tower were uncovered in the small square located in front of it. Human remains recovered at the site suggest a man in his 50s was in bed at the time of the eruption. For more, go to "Digging Deeper into Pompeii's Past."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America