200,000-Year-Old Stone Tools Found in Saudi Arabia

Monday, January 4, 2021

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA—Stone tools dated to 200,000 years ago have been unearthed in central Saudi Arabia by researchers from Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Authority, according to a report in the Saudi Gazette. It has been previously suggested that migrants out of Africa passed through the Arabian Peninsula into Asia. Satellite images of the region where the tools were found indicate that many prehistoric sites were situated along a network of rivers that once existed in the area. People could have traveled along these rivers into new territories to exploit natural resources throughout prehistory, the researchers explained. To read about another recent discovery from Saudi Arabia, go to "Around the World: Saudi Arabia."