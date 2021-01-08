search
Two Sculptures Unearthed in Southern Turkey

Friday, January 8, 2021

BUDUR, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that a statuette depicting Asclepius, the Greek god of health, and the head of a statue of Serapis, an Egyptian god of light, were unearthed in southern Turkey at the site of the ancient city of Kibyra. Şükrü Özüdoğru of Mehmet Akif Ersoy University said the Asclepius figure dates to the second century A.D. and was found in six pieces in a burned layer at a temple dedicated to the emperor. Now cleaned, conserved, and reassembled, it stands about 15 inches tall. The bearded head of Serapis was recovered from the bath complex and reunited with a marble bust unearthed at the site last year. The sculptures will be displayed at the Burdur Archaeology Museum, Özüdoğru said. To read about a terracotta mask of Dionysus recently unearthed at the ancient city of Daskyleion in western Turkey, go to "Who Is That Masked God?"

Recent Issues


