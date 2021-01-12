search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Tang Dynasty Murals Discovered in Northwestern China

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

XI’AN, CHINA—According to a Xinhua News Agency report, traces of murals painted during the Tang Dynasty (A.D. 618–906) have been discovered in two tombs in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. In the first tomb, the murals depict northern tribesmen known as huren training horses and leading camels. Li Ming of the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology said that an epitaph in the tomb indicates that its owner was an early Tang Dynasty official who was in charge of horses. The second tomb, thought to have been owned by a royal couple, contains a mural depicting musicians and dancers. To read about excavations of an early Chinese city in Shaanxi, go to "Neolithic City of Shimao," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America