Tang Dynasty Murals Discovered in Northwestern China

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

XI’AN, CHINA—According to a Xinhua News Agency report, traces of murals painted during the Tang Dynasty (A.D. 618–906) have been discovered in two tombs in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. In the first tomb, the murals depict northern tribesmen known as huren training horses and leading camels. Li Ming of the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology said that an epitaph in the tomb indicates that its owner was an early Tang Dynasty official who was in charge of horses. The second tomb, thought to have been owned by a royal couple, contains a mural depicting musicians and dancers. To read about excavations of an early Chinese city in Shaanxi, go to "Neolithic City of Shimao," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade.