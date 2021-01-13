2,500-Year-Old Chu Artifacts Unearthed in Central China

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

YUEYANG, CHINA—Xinhua reports that artifacts dated to the middle of the Spring and Autumn Period (770–475 B.C.) have been uncovered at the Luocheng site in central China’s Hunan Province. The stoneware and pottery, produced by the Chu culture, were unearthed at a site where workshops, pits, and wells were also found. The site is thought to be one of the earliest Chu settlements in the region. The Chu state was centered in what is now Hubei Province to the south. To read about a lost city in northern China that dates back to 2300 B.C., go to "Neolithic City of Shimao," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade.