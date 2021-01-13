search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

2,500-Year-Old Chu Artifacts Unearthed in Central China

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

YUEYANG, CHINA—Xinhua reports that artifacts dated to the middle of the Spring and Autumn Period (770–475 B.C.) have been uncovered at the Luocheng site in central China’s Hunan Province. The stoneware and pottery, produced by the Chu culture, were unearthed at a site where workshops, pits, and wells were also found. The site is thought to be one of the earliest Chu settlements in the region. The Chu state was centered in what is now Hubei Province to the south. To read about a lost city in northern China that dates back to 2300 B.C., go to "Neolithic City of Shimao," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade

Return to the River

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America