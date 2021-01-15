Ancient Artifacts Unearthed in North Carolina

Friday, January 15, 2021

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA—WTVD reports that archaeologists investigating land slated for highway construction around the city of Raleigh identified more than 155 archaeological sites. The work is being led by North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) archaeologist Matt Wilkerson and his team. One of the sites is thought to have been a camp repeatedly used by hunter-gatherers over a long period. It yielded tools and pieces of a pot dated to A.D. 500, according to researcher Susan Bamann, whose firm is assisting the NCDOT team. Chemical analysis could reveal what foods were cooked in the vessel, she said. In earlier layers at the site, the team members found stone points dated to between 8000 and 6000 B.C., and a polished piece of stone with holes drilled in it that may have been worn as jewelry some 10,000 years ago. “These are all fashioned from stone, some of these from the stone source that we associated with the Uwharrie Mountains,” Bamann said. These mountains are located about 100 miles to the west of the site, she explained. For more on archaeology in North Carolina, go to "Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street."