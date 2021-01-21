search
Maya Stucco Sculpture Discovered in Mexico

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Mexico Stucco MaskCANSAHCAB, MEXICO—Yucatán Magazine reports that a giant stucco mask dated to the fourth century was discovered at the archaeological site of Ucanha, which is located on the Yucatan Peninsula near the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, by a team of researchers including Jacob Welch of Yale University. Researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said the Maya mask resembles others found in Yucatan at the Maya sites of Acanche and Izamal. Such stucco artifacts are particularly vulnerable to damage caused by erosion, the growth of tree roots, and decomposition. For more on the Maya, go to "From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World."

