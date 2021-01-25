Medieval Coins Discovered in Romania

Monday, January 25, 2021

ZALĂU COUNTY, ROMANIA—Romania-Insider reports that metal detectorist Cristian Marincaş alerted authorities after he discovered 6 silver coins in northwestern Romania. Archaeologists from the Zalău County Museum of History and Art found an additional 30 silver coins at the site. The researchers determined that the coins were minted between 1551 and 1599 in Poland, Lithuania, Riga, and Hungary. No evidence of a ceramic or metal container was found at the site, however, which suggests the coins may have been stored in a canvas or leather bag. For more on Romanian archaeology, go to "Spying the Past from the Sky."