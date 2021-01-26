search
Ancient Shipwrecks in Aegean Sea Investigated

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Greece Kasos ShipwrecksATHENS, GREECE—Tornos News reports that scientists and divers from the Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities of Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports and the Institute of Historical Research of the National Research Foundation explored shipwrecks in the Aegean Sea near the island of Kasos over a period of three years. The researchers explained that this area around Greece’s southernmost island was an important route for several different ancient cultures. They investigated a Roman shipwreck that carried oil from Spain and amphoras made in what is now Tunisia in the second and third centuries A.D.; a second ship carrying amphoras made in the North Aegean in the first century B.C.; and a third stocked with fifth-century B.C. amphoras from Mendi, which is located on Greece’s island of Euboea. To read about the world's oldest known shipwreck, go to "Ancient Shipwreck," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2018.

Recent Issues


