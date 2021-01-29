search
Traces of Elizabethan Garden Found in England

Friday, January 29, 2021

England Elizabethan GardensBIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND—Yahoo News reports that traces of a previously undocumented ornamental garden have been discovered in the West Midlands at the site where Coleshill Manor once stood. Archaeologists were documenting the remains of the house, which was damaged by fire and torn down in the 1950s, and an octagonal moat, ahead of the construction of a high-speed rail line in the area. The seventeenth-century garden featured gravel paths, planting beds, a garden pavilion, and ornaments arranged in a geometric pattern. Pipes, coins, and musket balls were also recovered. For more, go to "The Archaeology of Gardens."

