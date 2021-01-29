Early Mosque Identified in City of Tiberias

Friday, January 29, 2021

TIBERIAS, ISRAEL—The Associated Press reports that building foundations unearthed in northern Israel may have been an early mosque constructed shortly after the city of Tiberias came under Muslim rule, and not a Byzantine marketplace later converted to a mosque, as had been previously thought. Researchers led by archaeologist Katia Cytryn-Silverman of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem found coins and pottery dated to between A.D. 660 and 680 at the base of the building foundations. She explained that the building’s floor plan, dimensions, and prayer niche also closely resemble those of other early mosques built in Medina, Damascus, and Jerusalem. This structure, she added, was “more humble” than others that were built later. “At least until the monumental mosque was erected in the eighth century, the church continued being the main building in Tiberias,” Cytryn-Silverman said. To read about a secret escape passage discovered in Tiberias that was connected to a Crusader citadel, go to "World Roundup: Israel."