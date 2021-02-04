search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Traces of Tenth-Century Temple Unearthed in Eastern India

Thursday, February 4, 2021

ODISHA, INDIA—The Hindustan Times reports that researchers led by Arun Malik of the Archaeological Survey of India uncovered traces of a building thought to be a tenth-century temple while excavating an area next to the eleventh-century Suka-Sari temple complex, which is located near eastern India’s city of Bhubaneswar. The remains of the temple include the floor, a section of wall, several statues, and the base for a Shivling, or representation of the Hindu deity Shiva. “We think the temple was built on the Panchayatana model like the Brahmeshwara and Chitrakarini temples which are of tenth-century origin,” Malik explained. Under the Panchayatana architectural style, four smaller shrines are placed on the corners of a main rectangular shrine. The excavation of the structure continues, Mallick added. To read about an island that is home to a 2,000-year-old temple complex, go to "India's Temple Island."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade

Return to the River

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America