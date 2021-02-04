Traces of Tenth-Century Temple Unearthed in Eastern India

Thursday, February 4, 2021

ODISHA, INDIA—The Hindustan Times reports that researchers led by Arun Malik of the Archaeological Survey of India uncovered traces of a building thought to be a tenth-century temple while excavating an area next to the eleventh-century Suka-Sari temple complex, which is located near eastern India’s city of Bhubaneswar. The remains of the temple include the floor, a section of wall, several statues, and the base for a Shivling, or representation of the Hindu deity Shiva. “We think the temple was built on the Panchayatana model like the Brahmeshwara and Chitrakarini temples which are of tenth-century origin,” Malik explained. Under the Panchayatana architectural style, four smaller shrines are placed on the corners of a main rectangular shrine. The excavation of the structure continues, Mallick added. To read about an island that is home to a 2,000-year-old temple complex, go to "India's Temple Island."