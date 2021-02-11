search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Possible 2,700-Year-Old Face Cream Found in China

Thursday, February 11, 2021

China Face CreamXI’AN, CHINA—According to a Nature report, a team of researchers led by Bin Han of the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences identified a bronze vessel containing remnants of a 2,700-year-old cosmetic among the artifacts recovered from a nobleman’s tomb at the Liujiawa site in northern China. Liujiawa was the capital of the Rui State during the Spring and Autumn period, from 770 to 475 B.C. Analysis of the soft, yellow-white substance revealed it had been made from animal fat and a type of cave mud known as moonmilk, which turns to a white powder when dried. The researchers suggest that the cream may have been produced by an emerging cosmetics industry for use in religious ceremonies, or as a mark of status. The grave also contained bronze funerary weapons. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Archaeometry. For more on ancient makeup, go to "Beauty Endures."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Amazing True Story of Nathan Harrison

Letter from Chihuahua

Digs & Discoveries

An Enduring Design

The Mummies Return

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

In Full Plume

Joust Like a King

Temple of Heaven

Lady Killer

More Vesuvius Victims

Flower Child

Tyrrhenian Traders

Off the Grid

Around the World

Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony

Artifact

Ancient athletic accoutrements

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America