Old Kingdom Brewery Unearthed in Abydos

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

CAIRO, EGYPT—According to an Associated Press report, Mostafa Waziri of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities announced the discovery of a possible beer brewery in the Abydos necropolis dated to the Old Kingdom Period, sometime between 3150 and 2613 B.C. Each of the brewery’s eight units holds about 40 pottery basins arranged in two rows measuring about 65 feet long and eight feet wide. Grains and water are thought to have been heated in the vessels. Matthew Adams of New York University said the beer may have been used during royal rituals in the necropolis. For more on alcohol in ancient Egypt, go to “Spirits for the Dead.”