Possible 10th-Century Buddhist Monastery Site Uncovered in India

Thursday, February 25, 2021

JHARKHAND, INDIA—Archaeological Survey of India researchers have discovered a tenth-century structure in one of three mounds identified as possible Buddhist sites on the Hazaribagh Plateau in northeastern India, according to a report in The Hindustan Times. The mounds are situated along an ancient road that connected Sarnath, a city near the confluence of the Ganges and the Varuna rivers where Gautama Buddha once taught, and Bihar, where he later attained enlightenment in the village of Bodh Gaya. Excavation of the first mound last year revealed a temple with an entry gate and stairs. In the second mound, located about 130 feet away from the first, team member Neeraj Mishra said the researchers uncovered traces of a small, three-roomed monastery. Five sculptures of the seated Gautama Buddha, and a sculpture of Tara, a female meditation deity, were found in the rooms. An inscription at the site helped researchers to date the structure to the tenth century. To read about a Buddhist monastery unearthed recently at the site of Lal Pahari, go to "Around the World: India."