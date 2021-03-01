Bronze Age Spear Discovered on Island of Jersey

Monday, March 1, 2021

GOREY, JERSEY—Islandfm.com reports that a metal detectorist discovered an intact metal spearhead with surviving pieces of its wooden shaft near the east coast of the Channel Island of Jersey. Radiocarbon dating of the wood revealed that the weapon is approximately 3,000 years old. Olga Finch of Jersey Museum & Art Gallery said most of the Bronze Age items in their collections were broken and found as parts of hoards. “It also doesn’t fit with what we already know about this period of time so we’re wondering if it was deposited as part of a ritual or an offering,” she said. “Our next step is to work with experts elsewhere and look at the location of the find to discover what new stories we can find out about the Bronze Age in Jersey.” To read about a Celtic coin hoard found on Jersey, go to "Ka-Ching!"