search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Network of Medieval Tunnels Discovered in Wales

Monday, March 8, 2021

Wales Medieval TunnelMONMOUTHSHIRE, WALES—BBC News reports that a medieval tunnel system was discovered in southern Wales by a team of technicians who were moving an electrical pole. The four-foot-tall tunnels are located near Tintern Abbey, which was constructed in the twelfth century, and appear to run underneath a footpath located alongside Angiddy Brook. At first, the technicians thought they had found a cave, according to team leader Allyn Gore. “Nothing had shown up on any of our drawings or records to indicate there was anything unusual about the site,” he said. Those drawings date back to the eighteenth century, he added, and the tunnels seem to have fallen out of local memory. Investigation of the network of tunnels is being planned. To read about a medieval catapult stone unearthed in southeast Wales, go to "Siege Weapons."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Amazing True Story of Nathan Harrison

Letter from Chihuahua

Digs & Discoveries

An Enduring Design

The Mummies Return

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

In Full Plume

Joust Like a King

Temple of Heaven

Lady Killer

More Vesuvius Victims

Flower Child

Tyrrhenian Traders

Off the Grid

Around the World

Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony

Artifact

Ancient athletic accoutrements

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America