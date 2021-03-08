Network of Medieval Tunnels Discovered in Wales

Monday, March 8, 2021

MONMOUTHSHIRE, WALES—BBC News reports that a medieval tunnel system was discovered in southern Wales by a team of technicians who were moving an electrical pole. The four-foot-tall tunnels are located near Tintern Abbey, which was constructed in the twelfth century, and appear to run underneath a footpath located alongside Angiddy Brook. At first, the technicians thought they had found a cave, according to team leader Allyn Gore. “Nothing had shown up on any of our drawings or records to indicate there was anything unusual about the site,” he said. Those drawings date back to the eighteenth century, he added, and the tunnels seem to have fallen out of local memory. Investigation of the network of tunnels is being planned. To read about a medieval catapult stone unearthed in southeast Wales, go to "Siege Weapons."