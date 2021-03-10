A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
2,500-Year-Old Amulet Found in Israel
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL—ANSAmed reports that an amulet dated to the fifth or sixth century B.C. has been discovered in southern Israel by a boy out on a family outing. The amulet, thought to have been intended to protect children or increase fertility, depicts a bare-breasted woman wearing a scarf. Oren Shmueli and Debbie Ben Ami of the Israel Antiquities Authority said only one other such amulet has been found, and it was also discovered in the northern Negev Desert. To read about literacy in ancient Israel, go to "Reading, Writing, and Algorithms."
Advertisement
Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony
Ancient athletic accoutrements
Advertisement
Advertisement