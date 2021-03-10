search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Spain’s Neanderthals Enjoyed Lush Landscape

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

MURCIA, SPAIN—Science News reports that Neanderthals who lived in eastern Spain’s Bolomor Cave between 100,000 and 350,000 years ago enjoyed mild weather and a landscape of hazel shrubs, strawberry trees, Mediterranean hackberry, myrtle shrubs, carob trees, and chestnut trees. José Carrión of the University of Murcia said Neanderthals living in the area likely ate fruit, nuts, and seeds from these plants. Previous analysis of the cave’s sediment layers, conducted by Carrión’s colleague Juan Ochando, uncovered fire pits; the burned bones of hares, rabbits, birds, deer, hippos, and horses; and scorched tortoise shells. Neanderthal fossils, including a piece of a leg bone, two teeth, and part of a skull, were also recovered. For more on Neanderthal finds from Spanish caves, go to "Neanderthal Medicine Chest," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2012.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Amazing True Story of Nathan Harrison

Letter from Chihuahua

Digs & Discoveries

An Enduring Design

The Mummies Return

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

In Full Plume

Joust Like a King

Temple of Heaven

Lady Killer

More Vesuvius Victims

Flower Child

Tyrrhenian Traders

Off the Grid

Around the World

Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony

Artifact

Ancient athletic accoutrements

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America