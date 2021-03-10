Spain’s Neanderthals Enjoyed Lush Landscape

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

MURCIA, SPAIN—Science News reports that Neanderthals who lived in eastern Spain’s Bolomor Cave between 100,000 and 350,000 years ago enjoyed mild weather and a landscape of hazel shrubs, strawberry trees, Mediterranean hackberry, myrtle shrubs, carob trees, and chestnut trees. José Carrión of the University of Murcia said Neanderthals living in the area likely ate fruit, nuts, and seeds from these plants. Previous analysis of the cave’s sediment layers, conducted by Carrión’s colleague Juan Ochando, uncovered fire pits; the burned bones of hares, rabbits, birds, deer, hippos, and horses; and scorched tortoise shells. Neanderthal fossils, including a piece of a leg bone, two teeth, and part of a skull, were also recovered. For more on Neanderthal finds from Spanish caves, go to "Neanderthal Medicine Chest," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2012.