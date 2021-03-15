search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Traces of Fifth-Century Christian Monastery Found in Egypt

Monday, March 15, 2021

Egypt Monastery WallCAIRO, EGYPT—The AFP reports that the remains of three churches and monks’ cells made of basalt, mud brick, and bedrock have been uncovered at a Christian monastery site in the Bahariya Oasis in Egypt’s Western Desert. The structures have been dated to the fifth century A.D. Victor Ghica of the French Institute of Oriental Archaeology said the church walls were covered with scripture passages and other inscriptions written in Greek. Graffiti and Coptic Christian symbols were also found on some of the walls. Previous excavations at the site, which was occupied from the fourth through the eighth centuries A.D., have uncovered evidence of wine production and animal husbandry, he added. To read about spectral imaging of texts from St. Catherine's Monastery at Mt. Sinai, go to "Recovering Hidden Texts."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Amazing True Story of Nathan Harrison

Letter from Chihuahua

Digs & Discoveries

An Enduring Design

The Mummies Return

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

In Full Plume

Joust Like a King

Temple of Heaven

Lady Killer

More Vesuvius Victims

Flower Child

Tyrrhenian Traders

Off the Grid

Around the World

Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony

Artifact

Ancient athletic accoutrements

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America