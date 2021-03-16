Ice Age Tools Discovered in Turkey

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

TRABZON, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that 13,000-year-old stone tools have been recovered in Anatolia from a cave located near the Black Sea. Hülya Çalışkan Akgül of Karadeniz Technical University said the tools were made of obsidian and flint imported from Cappadocia and the Caucasus, and are the oldest documented in the region. “We think that our first cave will not be the only one,” Akgul added. “We think there is a possibility to find various stone tools in other caves as well.” To read about human teeth pendants worn at Catalhöyük some 8,500 years ago, go to "Around the World: Turkey."