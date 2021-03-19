search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

10,500-Year-Old Storage Basket Found Intact

Friday, March 19, 2021

Intact BasketWEST BANK—The Jerusalem Post reports that an intact basket complete with lid has been recovered from Muraba’at Cave, which is located in the dry Judean Desert. The 24-gallon capacity container has been dated to 10,500 years ago through analysis of samples taken from four different areas of the artifact. Haim Cohen of the Israel Antiquities Authority said examination of the basket suggests it was woven by two people, one of whom was left-handed. “We do not know yet which type of plant was used to make it, but we are looking into it,” he added. Analysis of the small amount of soil found inside the vessel may help researchers determine what it contained. To read about a Jewish community that thrived on the Dead Sea for more than a millennium, go to "Letter from the Dead Sea: Life in a Busy Oasis."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Amazing True Story of Nathan Harrison

Letter from Chihuahua

Digs & Discoveries

An Enduring Design

The Mummies Return

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

In Full Plume

Joust Like a King

Temple of Heaven

Lady Killer

More Vesuvius Victims

Flower Child

Tyrrhenian Traders

Off the Grid

Around the World

Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony

Artifact

Ancient athletic accoutrements

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America