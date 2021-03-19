10,500-Year-Old Storage Basket Found Intact

Friday, March 19, 2021

WEST BANK—The Jerusalem Post reports that an intact basket complete with lid has been recovered from Muraba’at Cave, which is located in the dry Judean Desert. The 24-gallon capacity container has been dated to 10,500 years ago through analysis of samples taken from four different areas of the artifact. Haim Cohen of the Israel Antiquities Authority said examination of the basket suggests it was woven by two people, one of whom was left-handed. “We do not know yet which type of plant was used to make it, but we are looking into it,” he added. Analysis of the small amount of soil found inside the vessel may help researchers determine what it contained. To read about a Jewish community that thrived on the Dead Sea for more than a millennium, go to "Letter from the Dead Sea: Life in a Busy Oasis."