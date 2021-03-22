search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Ancient Bronze Bull Figurine Discovered in Greece

Monday, March 22, 2021

Greece Bronze BullATHENS, GREECE—BBC News reports that a bronze bull figurine was discovered in southern Greece, near the Temple of Zeus at the ancient sanctuary site of Olympia. An archaeologist spotted the sculpture’s horns sticking up out of the mud after heavy rains. The figurine is thought to be at least 2,500 years old. Burn marks on the object suggest it may have been a votive offering to the god Zeus at a time of sacrifice. For more on Olympia, go to "A New View of the Birthplace of the Olympics."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Amazing True Story of Nathan Harrison

Letter from Chihuahua

Digs & Discoveries

An Enduring Design

The Mummies Return

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

In Full Plume

Joust Like a King

Temple of Heaven

Lady Killer

More Vesuvius Victims

Flower Child

Tyrrhenian Traders

Off the Grid

Around the World

Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony

Artifact

Ancient athletic accoutrements

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America