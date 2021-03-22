Medieval Bishop’s Palace Found in England

Monday, March 22, 2021

WIVELISCOMBE, ENGLAND—Traces of a medieval bishop’s palace were discovered in southwestern England during construction work, according to a BBC News report. Built by Bishop Drokensford, who served from 1309 to 1329, and Bishop Ralph of Shrewsbury, who served from 1329 to 1363, the palace served as the residence of the Bishop of Bath and Wells when he was in Somerset. “The gateway is still there, what we didn’t know is where the buildings would have been in relation to that gateway,” said county archaeologist Bob Croft of South West Heritage Trust. It had been previously thought that the building, which stood in ruins by the eighteenth century, stood further to the east. Stones from the palace were likely reused in the construction of other local buildings, he added. To read about other medieval religious architecture in Somerset, go to "Legends of Glastonbury Abbey."