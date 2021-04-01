search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Neolithic Salt Factory Found in England

Thursday, April 1, 2021

England Saltern PotteryNORTH YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND—The Guardian reports that an industrial-scale salt production site dated to 3800 B.C. has been uncovered on a coastal hilltop in northern England by archaeologist Steve Sherlock and a team of volunteers. The site includes a trench containing three hearths, pottery, stone tools, and a storage pit. Salt deposits were detected on some of the pottery, which is thought to have been made by people who migrated from northern France around 4000 B.C. A cairn, a mortuary structure, a dwelling, and pottery bearing traces of dairy products have also been unearthed in the area. Salt, Sherlock explained, would have allowed the early farmers to preserve food for winter use as they became dependent upon growing crops and keeping animals. The discovery is the first evidence of Neolithic salt-making to be found in Britain, he added, perhaps because rising sea levels and coastal erosion have erased other examples. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about large gatherings in southwest England more than 4,000 years ago, go to "Neolithic Henge Feasts," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Amazing True Story of Nathan Harrison

The Visigoths' Imperial Ambitions

Letter from Chihuahua

Digs & Discoveries

An Enduring Design

The Mummies Return

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

In Full Plume

Joust Like a King

Temple of Heaven

Lady Killer

More Vesuvius Victims

Flower Child

Tyrrhenian Traders

Off the Grid

Around the World

Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony

Artifact

Ancient athletic accoutrements

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America