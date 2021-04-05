1,500-Year-Old Mosaic Discovered in Turkey

Monday, April 5, 2021

IZMIR, TURKEY—According to an Anadolu Agency report, researchers from the Izmir Archaeology Museum uncovered a 1,500-year-old mosaic in a remote, mountainous area of western Turkey. The site was discovered when police received a tip about an illegal excavation. “This place was used as a monastery and has a basilica,” said Hunkar Keser, director of the museum. The monastery is thought to have been occupied from the fourth through the fourteenth centuries. To read about the world's oldest-known multicolored mosaic, go to "Polychrome Patchwork."